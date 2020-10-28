Nishita's 'Emon Ek Din Ashbe' impresses audience

Nishita Barua



Nishita Barua can be identified easily from other singers of her generation because of her melodious voice. In fact, music-lovers can easily recognize Nishita while listening her voice. There is something affection to her voice. For this reason, all the songs rendered by her got popularity. Earlier, she got appreciation to lend her voice for a song titled 'Hiya', composed by Jahangir Rana, which was released on YouTube channel, 'Poran-er Gaan' on June 26 in 2017. This song will reach into 1 crore viewers within very soon. Under same lyricist's composition Nishita also rendered two more songs 'Tumi ami ami tumi' and 'Maa'.





Recently under Jahangir Rana's composition a new song titled 'Emon ekdin ashbe' has been released on YouTube channel of 'Poran-er Gaan'. Mir Masum has arranged music of the song which music video was also made by lyricist Rana. After releasing the song, Nishita is getting positive response from the music-lovers for its lyric and music composition and her rendition style. Its view is being increased day by day.





Meanwhile, Nishita has some new unreleased songs. While talking about her present engagement with music Nishita said, "During Corona pandemic, I made songs only. This time most of us are to be engaged with stage shows. But present situation is absolutely different. Music is the only way to pass my times now. I want to survive with music before my death. Music is my responsibility and love. I render that song which I like. In fact, I render that song, which gives me pleasure to my mind. On my YouTube channel, I have made a song titled 'Probarona' on the occasion of Buddhist community's festival 'Probarona Purnima'."





