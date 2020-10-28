Shakib's ban to be lifted today



The ban of Shakib Al Hasan will be lifted tomorrow (Wednesday), paving his way to return to the ground after one year, BSS report.The Bangladesh ace all-rounder will be free to join any kind of cricket from Thursday. However he is all set to return to competitive cricket with a T20 tournament, which the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will organize in mid-November.The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan from all cricket for two years, with one year of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code last year.





One of the three changes was his failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to the Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 and the 2018 IPL.







His another failure was to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to a second approach in respect of the Tri-Series in January 2018 He also failed to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab on April 26, 2018.



Under the provisions of the Code, Shakib chose to admit the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing. Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, he will be free to resume international cricket on October 29, 2020, ICC said earlier.





Accepting his failure to report corrupt approaches, during that time Shakib Al Hasan said: "I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches. The ICC ACU is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and I didn't do my duty in this instance."





Leave Your Comments