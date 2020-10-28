HP training recommences

BCB HP Head Coach Toby Radford holds a meeting with the players and coaching staff on the first day of training camp on Tuesday. -BCB



The BCB High Performance (HP) unit has recommenced practice from Tuesday just after the end of BCB President's Cup.Afif, Akbar and Shoriful will continue practice till November 12. The young cricketers in the HP team started training at BKSP before the start of the BCB President's Cup.





After the end of BCB President's cup senior cricketers were on leave but the youngsters rejoined the BKSP training camp. Promising all-rounder Afif Hossain said they are preparing for the BKSP camp ahead of the upcoming five-team T20 tournament. "We are practicing. There are also T20 matches before the start of the tournament. We will be able to prepare well. I will be able to do well in the tournament with this preparation." Afif said on Tuesday.





"Our HP camp started before the President's Cup tournament. Those of us who got the chance played in the tournament and those who didn't get the chance were here (in the camp). Again everyone got together. I will have time to correct the mistakes that have been made there and I hope I can learn something good from here." Afif added.BCB HP Head Coach Toby Radford made debut on Tuesday. After arriving in Bangladesh during BCB President's Cup, his first duty was for BCB President's Cup runner-up team Nazmul Hossain Shanto XI.







In line with the health and safety requirements, the players were tested for Covid-19 on Monday.Of the 26 HP campers, 15 took part in the recent concluded BCB President's Cup. The 13 cricketers of the Youth World Cup cricket champion Bangladesh youth team are already in the HP fleet of those 26 people.







Earlier, The BCB High Performance (HP) Squad's training camp started from October seven. A 25-member HP Squad underwent fitness and skill training up to 09 October before players who are selected in teams for the BCB President's Cup 50-over competition joined their respective sides. In line with the health and safety requirements, the players were tested for Covid-19 on 05 October with all results returning negative.





HP SQUAD

Batsmen : Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Towhid Hridoy





Spinners : Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Aminul Islam Biplob, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Morad, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Sk Mahadi Hasan





Pacers : Shoriful Islam, Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Shahin Alom, Sumon Khan, Noman Chowdhury Sagor, Avishek Das, Rejaur Rahman Raja





Wicketkeepers: Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Akbar Ali







