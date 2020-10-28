Faruque Hassan to contest for BGMEA president post



Faruque Hassan, Managing Director of Giant Group will contest for the president post of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). He was earlier senior vice president of BGMEA.This announcement came on Saturday in the capital's Uttara at Giant Business Tower.





Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, former BGMEA president Kutub Uddin, Mostafa Golam Quddus, former FBCCI president Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, Abdus Salam Murshedi, Siddiqur Rahman and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam were present on the occasion.Faruque Hassan is a National Defence College- NDC Capstone Fellow.







Leave Your Comments