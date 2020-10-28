In another quicker verdict, youth gets one year in jail



In just three working days, a Khulna court has sentenced a youth to one year's rigorous imprisonment in a drug case. Khulna Metropolitan Magistrate court No-4 Judge Dr. Md Atikus Samad handed down the verdict on Wednesday.The convict is Md Samrat, 26, son of Jahangir Hawlader of Ujirpur upazila of Barishal district, reports UNB.





The court sentenced him to six months' jail for possessing hemp and another six months for keeping Yaba.The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and he has to serve another one month in jail if he fails to pay the fine. Police arrested Samrat on December 13, 2019 from Labanchara thana area of Khulna city along with 30 kg of hemp and six Yaba pills.A case was then filed with Labanchara Police Station.





The court framed charges against him on October 21 after six witnesses testified on October 22.On October 25, the court completed the hearing of arguments and fixed today (Wednesday) to pronounce the verdict.





Earlier on September 19, in another quick trial in the country, a Bagerhat court sentenced a man to life term imprisonment in a child rape case within seven working days after the framing of charges.The verdict was pronounced following huge protests against the growing rape incidents across the country and demand for capital punishment for rapists.







Leave Your Comments