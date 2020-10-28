11 adolescents jailed, 3 acquitted



A Barguna court has sentenced 11 adolescents and acquitted three others in the much-talked-about murder case of Rifat Sharif.Judge Md Hafizur Rahman on Tuesday sentenced six of the convicts to 10 years in jail while four others for five years and the other convict was given a three-year imprisonment.





However, the court acquitted three juveniles identified as 11th, 13th and 14th suspects in the charge sheet. The court did not allow people get into the court other than the accused during the verdict. Later, lawyer Humayun revealed the court's decision in public. Nargis Akter, another defence lawyer, said the court ordered the transfer of the convicts to prison following the verdict.





Although the convicts were adolescents during the murder, they crossed the age of 18 during the verdict. Taking this into account, the judge sent them to prison instead of a juvenile detention centre,she said.Earlier in September, a Barguna district court sentenced Aysha Siddika Minny and five others to death for murdering Rifat. Minny is the wife of murdered Rifat Sharif. She filed an appeal against the verdict with the High Court.





Rifat was hacked to death on a Barguna road in June 2019. A video of Minny's desperate bids to save her husband later went viral on social media.Rifat and Minny came under attack when they were returning home from Barguna Government College, where Minny studying as a first-year undergraduate student.









