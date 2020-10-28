Include digital literacy in school curriculum



As a part of ARTICLE 19's online course on media laws, media ethics, and digital rights and safety, in collaboration with DW Akademie, the organization held its first online lecture series with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Najmul Islam of the Cyber Crime Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Dhaka as the main speaker on October 25 in Dhaka.





"With much of our daily activities being switched online due to the pandemic, it has now increasingly become important to be digitally literate and be vigilant in understanding digital security measures with the increase of cybercrimes" said Najmul Islam in the webinar, said a press release.





The webinar organized by ARTICLE 19, as a part of its lecture series for its online course, covered three important issues: Importance of Cyber Security, Awareness of Extremism and Dark Web, and The Role of the Cyber Crime Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Dhaka.



During the discussion, ADC Nazmul Islam said, "Digital Bangladesh has reached its peak during the tenure of the present government. As such with easy accessibility to Information Communication Technology (ICT) people can now access online platforms, but due to lack of knowledge of cybersecurity and ethics, it makes many vulnerable to cybercrimes." Consequently, as most of the online users are young demographics, it's now imperative that digital literacy be incorporated at the secondary level curriculum.



According to Mr. Islam, internet penetration in the country is at 100 million users with 40 million being Facebook users. Currently, one Facebook user is being added every 12 seconds, which is higher than the country's birth rate. As a result, Mr. Islam emphasized the importance of cybersecurity education for young people and to include digital literacy programs in the school curriculum. . '





With the increased dependence on digital media, especially in light of COVID-19 with work from home measures and online classes, there is a need to learn and implement online security measures to ensure the safety of users. These protection measures should start from homes at the individual and household levels.



Additionally, digital media and technologies are now being increasingly used by extremists and terrorists to spread propaganda and attract recruits. This issue of extremist threats online and the dangers of the Dark Web was also covered by Mr. Islam. He requested parents to monitor their children's online activity. This is not only a threat to individuals or families but also compromises State security. As Cyber activities transcend national boundaries, youth are more vulnerable to issues of extremism and illegal activities online.



As a result, the role of the Cyber Crime Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Dhaka is very important in not only keeping users safe online but also a helpful place to seek out information regarding protection measures and understanding online safety protocols. ARTICLE 19 as a part of its work on protection of freedom of information and online safety is working with the Cyber Crime Unit of the Police. ARTICLE 19 looks forward to continuing the collaboration in the future.



Islam also emphasized the importance to seek out his unit for understanding digital safety and working together with citizens to keep Digital Bangladesh a safe space. He requested everyone to be vigilant online and to report any crimes to his unit. He further provided information on where to report incidents of cyberthreats and crime. He informed the audience that by calling Call 999/01769691522/01769691508 or using 'Hello CT' apps it is easy to report regarding any cybercrime.





