India, US adopt 'two plus two' policy to resist China

From left Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper. -Getty



India and the United States have been going ahead with their 'two plus two' dialogue to resist China in the Indo-Pacific region. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper are now in Delhi to initiate the third round of the dialogue. Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper signed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.





Foreign affairs experts unanimously expressed the opinion that the main objective of this dialogue is to deal with China. However, questions have come up whether the BECA accord will stand the test of time while the US presidential election is just round the corner.Mike Pompeo has posted on Twitter, "Wheels up for my trip to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia.Grateful for the opportunity to connect with our partners to promote a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, composed of independent, strong and prosperous nations."



Indian senior diplomatic analyst Jyoti Malhotra said, "The main agenda of the two plus two dialogue is China. For this reason American top officials have arrived in Delhi in the middle of the pandemic."China's extensively aggressive stance over the Indo-Pacific region is the main issue for discussion within the functionaries of India and United States. China's striking rise has greatly changed the geopolitical equation in this region which persuaded the US administration to reach military and strategic consensus with India.



Once upon a time the United States signed agreements with Japan, Australia, South Korea and some other countries keeping the then Soviet Union in view. China has turned the circumstances upside down which were created after the fall of Soviet Union.A number of geopolitical analysts have remarked that the agreements signed between India and United States have all the likelihood to remain in good shape even if Joe Biden wins the upcoming American polls defeating Donald Trump.









---BBC





