Over 225,000 expats return home in 7 months



As many as 225,582 expatriate Bangladeshis have come back home from 29 countries in the past seven months till October 24 on account of various reasons including lack of jobs amid Covid-19 pandemic and expiration of timeframe of work, contract and visas.Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry sources said, a total of 200,146 male and 25,436 female expatriate Bangladeshi workers came back home from April 1 to October 24.







However, many of the returnee workers will be able to get back to their respective countries abroad after the situation becomes normal Of the returnees, most of the persons are from Saudi Arabia, said Md Fakhrul Alam, Assistant Director at Expatriate Welfare Desk of the ministry. As many as 60,989 workers returned from Saudi Arabia, among which, 50,046 are male and 10,403 are female.





The second highest 59,920 expats returned from the United Arab Emirates due to lack of jobs in their employing organizations. Of them, 55,082 are male and 4,838 female.On the other hand, 13,486 exoatruates returned from Oman with outpass and 12,159 from the tourist hub Maldives due to having no work caused by coronavirus.





Besides, as many as 10,893 people have returned from Kuwait, 4,064 from Singapore, 1,411 from Bahrain, 71 from South Africa, 23,118 from Qatar, 10,821 from Malaysia, 136 from South Korea, 89 from Thailand, 39 from Myanmar, 2,204 from Jordan, 8,892 from Iraq, 121 from Vietnam and 548 from Sri Lanka.





In another development, 151 Bangladeshis were sent back from Italy suspecting that they contacted Corona virus.In addition, 6,699 from Lebanon, 100 from Russia, 452 from Mauritius, 8,558 from Turkey, 55 from Nepal, 16 from Hong Kong, 106 from Cambodia, 8 from Japan, 53 from London, 315 from Libya and 126 from other parts of the world have returned to the country.





