Erfan Selim suspended as councillor



The Local Government Division has suspended MP Haji Selim's son Erfan Selim as councillor of ward number 30 of the Dhaka South City Corporation following his imprisonment on charges of illegal possession of walkie-talkies and liquor.





The suspension order was issued on Tuesday citing Erfan's moral turpitude and misconduct after a mobile court conducted by the Rapid Action Battalion- RAB sentenced him and his bodyguard to one year in prison on Monday.







The elite force of the police raided MP Selim's home after a naval officer, Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan, accused Erfan and his men of beating Wasif and his wife following a collision between Wasif's motorcycle and a car.





All the accused in the case over the assault are behind bars.Erfan won the councillor's post as an independent candidate in February.Local Government Minister Md Tazul Islam said Erfan would be removed permanently from the councillor's post after investigation. As per the Local Government Act, if any public representative is sentenced, he or she will be discharged from duties.





Leave Your Comments