Lack of monitoring, political will blamed for custodial deaths

Rayhan Ahmed, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody recently.



The incidents of torture and death in police custody are now a cause of deep concern among human rights activists as well as the civil society. Lack of professional honesty, patriotism, strong commitment to serve the people and absence of proper monitoring by the high-ups are considered the main reasons behind the sudden rise in such incidents. Besides, punishment for torture or death in custody is a must to stop the trend, experts have opined.





Sheepa Hafiza, former Executive Director of 'Ain o Salish Kendra' (ASK) told The Asian Age that, "None is above the law even though one is a member of the police, RAB or a high profile politician. So, all should pay attention to their own duties professionally. Besides, monitoring of work by the seniors can guard against moraldecay among law enforcers.





She said, "Incidents of torture and death in police custody are on the rise due to lack of proper monitoring. Human rights organizations always demand stoppage of such incidents. Directives to keep away from non-professional behavior were issued on different occasions to the police officers from the top level, but to no effect," she said.





"It will not be possible to bring the trend under control without increasingsurveillance by the top level police officers. Besides, there is the need for a strong political will to ensure good governance," she added.





In the latest incident, the death of Rayhan Ahmed occurred at the Bandor Bazar police outpost in Sylhet on October 11 last sparking protests across the country. He was killed only for Tk 10,000 demanded allegedly by SI Akbar Hossain, who was in charge of the police outpost. The cop is now absconding. There is a rumor that he fled the country through the border. But, the question has arisen as to how he crossed the border deceiving the law enforcers' eyes.





Earlier, the death of Major (rtd) Sinha in Cox's Bazar shattered the conscience of the whole nation. Though, a number of the key accused persons in the case including OC Prodeep and SI Liakat are now in jail, the victim's family is still in doubt whether or not they would get justice.





After the incident, a massive reshuffle has brought to the police administration in Cox's Bazar District and the Chattogram range by carrying out a drive.

Back in 1998 the then Assistant Commissioner (AC) of DB police Akram Hossain came to the forefront of public discussion, as Shamim Reza Rubel died in custody due to torture.





The long history of custodian deaths shows, in 2002, the lower court sentenced 13 persons including AC Akram to life term imprisonment on the charge of killing Rubel in custody. In 2011, the High Court acquitted all the accused including AC Akram except Hayatul Islam Thakur. The Appellate Division also upheld the verdict of the High Court in 2017.





One Imtiaz Hossain Roki lodged a case with Metropolitan Session Judge Court in Dhaka on August 7 in 2014 against three cops for killing his brother Jony in custody. A youth named Masud Rana died at Paltan Thana custody on September 29 last. The victim's family members claimed that, he was tortured to death.





According to the statistics of 'Ain o Salish Kendra' (ASK), at least 216 people died in the police custody and crossfire or gunfight of the law enforcement agencies in the nine months from January to September 30. Of them, 185 were killed in crossfire or gunfight or encounter with the law enforcers, while 26 others died in the custody of various units of law enforcement agencies. DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said, "We have already directed the police officers to stay away from non-professional behaviour. Stern action would be taken, if someone does so."





Assistant Inspector General (media) of the Police Headquarters Md Sohel Rana told The Asian Age that, "CCTV cameras have been set up at all police stations with a view to monitoring such incidents. Besides, both supervision and motivation activities by top level officers are on top revent such incidents."





However fact remains as Rights activist Sheepa Hafiza said, the Police Department has been demanding rejection of the law against torture and death in custody for long. High-ups in the police also are reported to have appealed to the Prime Minister several times seeking repeal of the law.









