BD boy wins special prize in ICCR art contest

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami hands over a cheque of one thousand US dollars to Anzar Mustaeen Ali as a special prize. -IHC



Indian Council for Cultural Relations ICCR) launched a global painting competition: "United Against CORONA- Express Through Art" during the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition elicited an overwhelming response from across the globe. The event was to encourage artistic expressions of emotions, feelings, ideas and innovative thoughts by artists all over the world in the fight against COVID-19.







More than 8,000 artworks were submitted for "International Art Competition--United Against Corona-Express through Art" from around the world from which 210 artworks were shortlisted, after a first round of selection. The final jury evaluated and decided the winners from each category such as Indian and Foreign, Professional/Amateur/Children in four different sections: Contemporary Art; Folk and Tribal Art; Cartoons and Illustrations and Digital and New Age Art. ICCR has welcomed the fact that maximum number of entries were from Bangladesh.







Anzar Mustaeen Ali, a six year old child from Bangladesh, won a special prize of $1000 for his beautiful art work. In an event at the High Commission of India, Dhaka, High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami handed over the cheque to Anzar Mustaeen Ali and congratulated him in the presence of his family and officials of the High Commission. Six other art works from Bangladesh were selected for showcasing at the digital art exhibition of ICCR.





