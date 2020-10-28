Published:  03:34 AM, 28 October 2020

BD boy wins special prize in ICCR art contest

BD boy wins special prize in ICCR art contest Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami hands over a cheque of one thousand US dollars to Anzar Mustaeen Ali as a special prize. -IHC

Indian Council for Cultural Relations ICCR)  launched  a  global  painting  competition:  "United  Against  CORONA- Express  Through  Art"  during   the   tough   times   of   the   COVID-19   pandemic.   The competition elicited an overwhelming response from across the globe. The event was to encourage artistic expressions of emotions, feelings, ideas and innovative thoughts by artists all over the world in the fight against COVID-19.

More than 8,000 artworks were   submitted   for   "International   Art   Competition--United Against Corona-Express through Art" from around the world from which 210 artworks were shortlisted, after a first round of selection. The final jury evaluated and decided the winners from each category such as Indian and Foreign, Professional/Amateur/Children in four different sections: Contemporary Art; Folk and Tribal Art; Cartoons and Illustrations and Digital and New Age Art. ICCR has welcomed the fact that maximum number of entries were from Bangladesh.

Anzar Mustaeen Ali, a six year old child from Bangladesh, won a special prize of $1000 for his beautiful art work. In an event at the High Commission of India, Dhaka, High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami handed over the cheque to Anzar Mustaeen Ali and congratulated him in the presence of his family and officials of the High Commission. Six other art works from Bangladesh were selected for showcasing at the digital art exhibition of ICCR.



Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Frontpage

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »