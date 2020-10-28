2 more cases filed against Irfan and his bodyguard





Irfan Selim, the suspended Councilor of Ward no 30 of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), and his bodyguard Zahid indicted under the Arms Act and Narcotics Control Act.





Delwar Hossain, inspector (operation), of Chwakbazar Police Station filed two cases each against them early Wednesday for possessing illegal firearms and drugs, said duty officer Sub-Inspector Shah Newaz.





A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Monday sentenced Irfan and his bodyguard to one year in jail for possessing illegal walkie-talkies and drinking liquor.





Rab said Irfan and Zahid were given six-month jail each for drinking liquor and another six months for the illegal possession of walkie-talkies.





Two firearms, 38 walkie-talkies and liquor were seized from Irfan’s house during a Rab drive.





Irfan was arrested from his father’s residence on Devdas Lane in Old Dhaka on Monday afternoon for "attacking" Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy.





Wasif filed a case over the assault at Dhanmondi Police Station naming four people and several unnamed accused. The three other accused are -- AB Siddique Dipu, 45, Md Zahid, 35, and Md Mizanur Rahman, 30. All four are now behind bars.





According to the case statement, a private car hit Wasif's motorcycle near Labaid Hospital at Dhanmondi around 7:45pm when he and his wife were returning to their Mohammadpur residence from Nilkhet.





Later, some people came out of the car and physically assaulted the navy official and verbally abused his wife.





Meanwhile, the government has suspended Irfan from the post of councillor for assaulting the Navy official.





The Local Government Department on Tuesday issued a notification in this regard.

