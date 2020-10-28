Foreign currencies seized at Ctg Airport





Customs officials at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram seized 'huge foreign currencies equivalent to TK 42 lakh' and detained a passenger in this connection on Tuesday night.





The arrestee was identified as Rakibul Islam of Araihazar upazila in Narayanganj district.





Mohammad Musa Khan, assistant commissioner of Chattrogram customs, said Rakibul was waiting to board a Dubai-bound flight at the airport.





Tipped off, a team of customs officials challenged him and recovered '33,900 US dollars and 42,000 UAE Dirham from his luggage'.





The currencies are equivalent to Tk 42 lakh, officials said.

