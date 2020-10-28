None involved in Raihan killing will be spared: SMP Commissioner





Newly-appointed Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Commissioner Nisharul Arif has said that everyone involved in the killing of Raihan Ahmed would be brought to justice.





“The incident is unwanted and some police officials were involved in it. I am ashamed of it. Those who committed the crime are criminals. They will be brought to book no matter which profession they belong to,” he said while visiting the house of Raihan on Tuesday night.





The law enforcement agencies are trying to arrest the criminals. Legal action will be taken against those who assisted Akbar to flee the country, he said.





Replying to a question about the role of police administration, the SMP Commissioner said: “I’ve joined today and I’ll verify it. Besides, there are some instructions from the higher authorities concerned and I believe in the plan, placement, and control policy. I believe it’ll be possible to bring everything under control.”





Referring to suspended SI Akbar, the commissioner said: “All units of the law enforcement agencies are working to arrest him.”





He also urged people to assist police in arresting Akbar.





On October 11, Raihan, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody, said the victim’s family.





His wife Tahmina Akter Tanni filed a case at Kotwali Police Station the following day accusing a number of unidentified people.





Besides, the authorities on October 12 suspended four policemen, including the then in-charge of Bandarbazar Police outpost Akbar, in connection with the death.





Three policemen were withdrawn in this connection on the same day.





The case was transferred to the PBI.





Besides, the SMP formed an investigation committee, headed by its Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahrier Al Mamun, to look into the death of Raihan.





After a primary investigation, they found some policemen guilty of foul play.





After the autopsy, doctors said they found 111 injury marks on Raihan’s body and two of his nails were pulled out.





On October 22, former SMP Commissioner Golam Kibria was transferred over widespread criticism of the role of police after the death of Raihan.

