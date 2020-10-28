Gazipur workers block road, vandalise factory





Sweater factory workers in Gazipur blocked the road dissenting the factory authority’s decision to retrench workers.





Wednesday morning more than an hour Dhaka-Tangail Highway v ehicular movement remained halted as upset workers blocked the road.









Rafiqul Islam of Basan Police Station said the workers of Diganta Sweater Factory have been demonstrating demanding an end to minimising workers from the factory.





On Wednesday morning, when the workers reached the factory they found some broken lights and machinery in different sections. To falsely incriminate workers authorities concerned vandalised them, claimed workers .





Later, they demonstrated inside the factory and vandalised valuables.





Workers blocked the Dhaka-Tangail Highway, disrupting vehicular movement on the busy road. At one stage, they brought out a procession and broke into the ‘Coast to Coast’ factory and carried out vandalism.





The window panes, computers, and machines were damaged. 10 vehicles vandalised by the protesters in the area.





During the incident t en people, including a number of passers-by, were injured.





Later police went there and took control of the situation.





Some factories declared holiday for today as authorities suspended work.



