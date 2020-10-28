Indo-Bangla air connectivity restored after seven months

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami addressing during the launch of Dhaka-Chennai and Dhaka-Kolkata flight as chief guest at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Wednesday. –IHC

The air connectivity between the neighbouring Bangladesh and India was restored on Wednesday under the ‘Air Bubble Agreement’ after more than seven months of flight suspension for containment of Covid-19 pandemic.





US-Bangla Airlines regular commercial flight from Dhaka to Kolkata took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Wednesday morning (9:45 am). The two flights were officially inaugurated at the terminal building of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport before the launch of Dhaka-Chennai and Dhaka-Kolkata routes.





Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami was present as the chief guest at the inaugural function.





Chairman of Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman was present as special guest while Capt Sikder Meabahuddin Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of US-Bangla Airlines, presided over the program.





Thanking the Civil Aviation Ministry for the start of the air-bubble service, High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami said that it will be especially useful for people with medical requirements. He said the services will help in strengthening people to people contact between the two countries.





He, however, hopes to start issuing Indian tourist visas for Bangladeshi visitors soon. He said, “There is a huge demand for visas at the moment. Hopefully tourist visas for Bangladeshi visitors to resume soon. But the resumption date is yet to be decided.”





Under the Air Bubble Agreement, 28 flights from each country will fly every week. Five Indian airlines: Air India, IndiGo, Spice Jet, Vistara and Go Air and three Bangladeshi airlines: Biman Bangladesh, US Bangla and Novo Air will operate flights.





US-Bangla Airlines flight will leave Dhaka for Kolkata at 9.45am six days a week except Monday and arrive in Kolkata at 10.15am local time. Besides, it will leave Kolkata at 11am local time and arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 12:30pm.





US-Bangla flights will leave Dhaka for Chennai at 10:30am every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and reach Chennai at 12:40pm local time. It will leave Chennai for Dhaka at 1:30pm on the same day and will arrive in Dhaka at 4:40pm.





Besides, US-Bangla Airlines will operate flights from Dhaka to Chittagong via Chennai and from Chennai to Chittagong every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. It will leave Dhaka at 9am and from Chittagong at 10:30am for Chennai and leave Chennai at 1:30pm and reach Chittagong at 4:40pm and Dhaka at 6:15pm.

