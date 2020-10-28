Turkey wants to deepen ties with Bangladesh exceeding $2 bln trade





Turkey wants to deepen trade relations with Bangladesh to substantially push up the bilateral trade volume between the two countries, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Wednesday.





"Turkish President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) is committed to enhancing ties with Bangladesh. Trade should exceed US$ 2 billion," he told reporters at State guesthouse Padma referring to his recent discussion with the Turkish President.





Last year, the bilateral volume stood at $935.8 million. Turkey mainly imports jute yarns and twine, jute manufacturers knitwear, woven garments, leather and ceramics from Bangladesh. Its main export items to Bangladesh include iron and steel construction material, cotton, milk and milk products, machines and their components, textile machinery, spices, generators.





While receiving a special gift of medical equipment sent by the Turkish President through its Ambassador in Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan, Foreign Minister Dr Momen said the relations between the two countries will grow in the future.





Turkey had previously sent medical equipment to Bangladesh four more times during COVID-19 crisis.





Minister Momen said the new Turkish Mission in Bangladesh is ready to open and his counterpart Mevlut Cavusog will visit Dhaka soon to inaugurate it.





Dr Momen reiterated that the Turkish President will visit Bangladesh in person as soon as COVID-19 pandemic is over either to attend the finale event of "Mujib Borsho" on March 17 event or the D-8 Summit.





"We remain excited and we’re ready to welcome the Turkish President," said the Foreign Minister.





The Turkish President accepted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's invitation to visit Bangladesh.





If he cannot come to Bangladesh due to COVID-19 pandemic, he shall participate through technology.





Bangladesh is celebrating "Mujib Barsho" marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Foreign Minister Momen met the Turkish President at the Presidential Complex in Ankara last month and discussed various issues of mutual interest including Erdogan’s visit to Bangladesh.





Dhaka termed the meeting with the Turkish President "very cordial" that lasted almost an hour.

