US records nearly half a million COVID-19 cases in a week

In the United States nearly half a million people have contracted coronavirus in the last seven days, on Tuesday the country recorded 66,784 new cases.





Besides, 477 new deaths were also reported, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





The US, the hardest-hit country, has recorded 5,600 deaths in the past week.





Deaths per day from coronavirus in the US are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in practically every state, despite assurances from President Donald Trump over the weekend that “we’re rounding the turn, we’re doing great,” reports AP.





According to the JHU data, Los Angeles reported 300,614 cases till Wednesday morning with 7,000 deaths while 182,523 cases reported from Miami-Dade with 3,615 fatalities.





Los Angeles recorded the highest death toll in the country followed by Queens, Kings, Cook, Bronx.





Besides, nearly 800,000 children in the US have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to a new report of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association, reports Xinhua.





A total of 94,555 new child cases were reported from Oct 8 to Oct 22, which was a 14 percent increase in child cases over two weeks, according to the report.





Altogether 792,188 child COVID-19 cases had been reported in the United States, and children represented 11 percent of all those infected, said the report.





The overall rate was 1,053 cases per 100,000 children in the population. Children accounted for 1 percent to 3.6 percent of total reported hospitalisations, and 0 to 0.23 percent of all COVID-19 deaths, according to the report.





A smaller subset of states reported on hospitalisations and mortality by age, but the available data indicated that COVID-19-associated hospitalisation and death is uncommon in children, said the report.





"At this time, it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is rare among children. However, states should continue to provide detailed reports on COVID-19 cases, testing, hospitalizations, and mortality by age and race/ethnicity so that the effects of COVID-19 on children's health can be documented and monitored," said the report





The first case of COVID-19 in the US was reported 278 days ago on January 22.





Coronavirus has infected more than 43.8 million people globally as of Wednesday, according to JHU.





The data shows that the total caseload reached 43,895,968 with 1,165,455 fatalities across the world.

Leave Your Comments