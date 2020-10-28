Land development services to be fully digitised from July next

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury announced today that the land development tax management system is going to be digitised from next year July 1st.





He made the announcement after inaugurating the first phase of the land development tax management software piloting programme at the ministry.





Currently, land development services are operated both manually and digitally but from July next year, they will be completely digitalised, he said.





“We tried to keep the software operation simple, hopefully it’ll get proper shape within July,” Chowdhury said.





The service will be easier with the digital system, he said adding that not only land but other ministries should also be digitalised.





“We’ll arrange training at the grassroots,” the minister said.





Responding to a question, he said the ministry is service-oriented, so there is a problem with corruption.





“We’re going for digitalisation considering all these matters,” he said. “Digitalisation will reduce the tendency of corruption.”

