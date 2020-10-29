Diner Sheshe





"I feel melancholic when Falgun (first Bengali month of Spring) approaches every year now. It was February, the bookfair was going on. Two days before the first of Falgun, I went to visit a little girl at PG Hospital. The girl was around 5 or 6 years old, she had blood cancer. Intern doctors were running errands around, some of them had colorful bangles of Falgun in their hands. The little girl was staring at the bangles. I asked her, "Do you need anything, apu?""Bhaia, will you buy me some bangles?" she asked.





I smiled at her and told her I would bring her bangles the next day. But she didn't see the next day of her life. The next morning, her uncle called me to inform that she was no more. Before she could wear the colorful bangles in her little hands, she joined the stars in the sky. This is why everyday, I think I am living the last day of my life. I always thank the Almighty for giving me cancer. I could never find out there's a whole different world full of love, outside the world of material needs and joy, if I didn't have the disease. I have been drenched in people's love during my struggle with cancer in the last 6 and half years.





I once went to an FM Radio to reach out for my treatment cost. The country was politically restless at that time.There were police in every turn and corner. A van driver came to meet me at 1:00 am after listening to the radio show. He had two packets of Bombay Sweets chips and a bottle of 7up in his hand. He said, "You have been talking for a long time, brother. I don't have anything else to give you, but please, take the food I brought you!" I don't have a comparison for this beautiful token of love. " May love live forever in packets of chips, in colorful bangles. May love live forever in innocent demands.





Humans of Bombay, Fb

