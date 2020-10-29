Worldwide waffling





Lewis Hamilton overtook Michael Schumacher as the most successful Formula One driver of all time in terms of race wins on Sunday (Oct 25) and the Briton's 92nd victory, in Portugal, added another country to his global map of domination.The Briton, who levelled the record at the Eifel Grand Prix earlier this month, took the chequered flag a huge 25.592 seconds ahead of second-placed Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.Dutchman Max Verstappen completed the podium for Red Bull.











The Australian government filed a complaint over "serious concerns" after 13 women were strip-searched and forced to undergo medical examinations after embarking a Qatar Airlines flight from Doha to Sydney. The complaint was filed Sunday about the flight, which took place October 2, the Guardian reports. All 34 passengers on board the flight from Doha to Sydney were questioned after a newborn infant was found abandoned in the Doha airport, but the 13 women were forced to strip down for a medical examination inside the airport after being forced to disembark. A doctor reportedly felt each woman's uterus for signs she had just given birth. The women were then allowed back on the plane.









As first lady Melania Trump remains largely absent from the campaign trail this year, Jill Biden has been grinding out back-to-back appearances at rallies for her husband Joe Biden-cementing her starring role in the Democratic nominee's presidential push.The first lady appeared beside President Donald Trump last June when he launched his re-election campaign with a rally in Florida. But since then, she has been noticeably absent in Donald Trump's campaigning efforts, a departure from her recent predecessors.









The Imran Khan government in Pakistan has been trying to unilaterally take over the islands of Buddhoo and Bundal belonging to Sindh on demand of the Chinese government, without taking consent of the people of Sindh or its government. Although an apparent explanation for such unethical move by the federal government could be Pakistan's hunger for funds, the actual motive lies behind China's interest in strengthening its footholds in the Arabian Sea through a China-Pakistan maritime collaboration.Imran Khan had expressed a desire for the development of various islands along the coast of Sindh and Balochistan during his last year's visit to China. Sensing the military benefits of having a foothold in the area, China quickly agreed to carry out feasibility studies of developing at least eight islands.



