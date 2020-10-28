Handy maintenance of air conditioners

We all love to enjoy a cozy room where we have complete authority over the room-temperature. Over the past decade, the use of air-conditioners (AC) has drastically increased with peoples’ financial growth and improving the choice of lifestyle equipment. But many us still hesitate before buying an AC due to a lack of sufficient knowledge regarding its maintenance.





A well-maintained AC will indeed serve for an extended period with better output, but this does not indicate that one has to put strenuous efforts to keep their AC running well. In fact, like most other household items, ACs can also be self-maintained by the home-owner without any special training or expertise. An air-conditioner can generally be divided into two segments – interior (evaporator and blower) and exterior (condenser and compressor).





It is very easy to take care of the non-electronic parts of both segments. The plastic covers of the inside unit are removable and usually come with buttons or opening-ports. These can be cleaned with a soft brush and even a gentle stream of running water. Heavy streams should be avoided to prevent any damage to the kits. The outside units mostly get dirty with spider-webs, stain, dust, dry leaves, and other debris. Dry wastages can be cleaned manually using an air-blower in low to mid-power-level, or can simply be taken care of manually by hand. Good quality gloves are recommended to stay safe from cuts and bruises. It is advised to monitor the outside units, so that tree branches or other vegetation do not grow near the vents to ensure proper airflow.





Sometimes small animals or birds tend to build nests inside or around the air-conditioner when it has not been used for a while. Whenever we use an AC after a long period of keeping it inactive, we must check for such critical hazards. It is wiser to put up a fabric-made cover on top of both the units when we are about to turn the AC off for a longer time, i.e., before winter.





To prevent rust and other corrosions due to humidity, we have to make sure that rainwater or any other liquid substance does not reach the machine.





