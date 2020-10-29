DCCI, BUP sign MoU

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on Tuesday. -AA



Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) at Bijoy auditorium of BUP in city's Mirpur Cantonment area on Tuesday. BUP Vice-Chancellor Maj Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan was present as the chief guest while Shams Mahmud, President of DCCI, was present as the special guest. According to the MoU, both the organizations shall work for joint research as an initiative of industry-academia collaboration. Both DCCI and BUP will jointly organize seminar, workshop, job fair and business conference. DCCI will also assist in providing internship programs to BUP students as well. Among others, BUP Registrar Brig Gen Md Mefta Ul Karim, high officials, teachers, students, senior officials of DCCI were also present in the program.

