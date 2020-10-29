'Tobacco Control Law needs amendment to achieve SDGs'

Professor Dr A A M S Arefin Siddique



Strict measures should be taken as soon as possible to reduce massive use of tobacco products in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) goal as well as build a tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040 pledged by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







Amendment of the law and its effective implementations are highly required for the sake of future generation. However, due to some loopholes of the existing tobacco control law, the effort to reduce the use of tobacco is going to vain. As a result, the tobacco companies are being benefited largely, said a press release. Delegates from PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress), an anti tobacco research and advocacy organization, met in an exclusive meeting with Professor Dr A A M S Arefin Siddique, Chairman of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) and former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University over the necessity of amending tobacco control law and its way forward.







He said at the meeting that, "The current tobacco control law requires some amendment along with some additions to save the people from consuming such a toxic product as well as to achieve SDG 3. Moreover, I acknowledge that it is high time to take necessary steps to amend the existing law during the hard time of COVID-19 pandemic to keep the public health and environment safe and sound."







At the discussion meeting, PROGGA underscored some proposals of amendment in tobacco control law.

