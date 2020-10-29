Achol Akhe’s new movie 'Corporate'



Actress Achol Akhe was away from the screen for a long time. However, she has been acting again since last year. She started working in movies and web series. In that continuity, she has recently signed a contract for a movie called 'Corporate' made for online.





Taskin Rahman, the famous actor of 'Dhaka Attack' will also be seen here with Achol. He has also signed a contract with the production company Bengal Multimedia for the film.





On Sunday afternoon, October 25, in the conference room of RTV's Karwan Bazar office, a formal agreement was signed with RTV CEO Syed Ashiq Rahman, the film's director Faridul Hasan and heroine Achol Akhe.





Taskin Rahman and Achol will play the lead roles in this movie based on Ferrari Farhad's screenplay. Shooting of the web film will start soon. Achol said, "I'm going to start working on a better story. The character is also very beautiful here. Taskin will also be working with me in this film for the first time. Hopefully it will be a very good experience. I am also hopeful that the film will win the hearts of the audience."





RTV CEO Syed Ashiq Rahman said, "The better the story of the web film, the more popular it will be. Good web films are being made in the international arena now. During this time in corona pandemic I have seen a lot of web films, a lot of criticism, analysis and opportunities. RTV has already picked up several web films. We hope that it all goes well. If there is a good story, this work will go further. Good luck with the 'corporate' team."

