BCB looks for team sponsor for T20 tournament

Due to corona outbreak Bangladesh are yet to play an international series since March but international cricket returned in July. Several countries have already played international cricket.







Bangladesh cricketers has already resumed cricket. They recently played BCB President's Cup. The five-team T20 league is set to begin soon. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) plans to make this tournament even bigger than the President's Cup. The BCB expects a good sponsor response for the tournament. Even BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon recently said that if interested sponsors were found and they showed enthusiasm, the five-team T20 tournament could be a corporate tournament with players' draft. The BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury on Wednesday ensured the board is hoping for team sponsorship in principle. And so they wait for the sponsorship to be confirmed first.







"We haven't really finalized anything yet. We are trying to confirm the team sponsors as soon as possible which we have already given the Expression of Interest (EOI) than the team sponsor. Then we will discuss with all the stakeholders and make a decision." He said.



The Twenty20 tournament that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will launch in mid-November will be named as "Bangabandhu T20 Cup" to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, BCB said in an advertisement.







The EOI must be submitted to the BCB Management Office at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, by hand or courier before the close of business hours on November 1.





A detailed document (General Guideline) related to EOI will be available at the BCB Management Office and on the BCB's Official Website: www.tigercricket.com.bd





The BCB CEO said they wanted to bring cricketers back to competitive cricket. Undoubtedly cricketers gave their best in the recent concluded BCB President's Cup. There were lots of prize money and personal prizes. But the President's Cup was basically the first step in getting the cricketers back on the field. Cricketers will return to competitive cricket with a T20 tournament. The board is therefore enthusiastic in organizing the event.





"Since everyone has been out of cricket for a long time, we have successfully organized a three-team tournament as part of our plan to launch competitive cricket. The next step is to have a 5-team tournament." He added.





Asking about the bio bubble plan for the home series against the West Indies the BCB CEO said, "You have seen that we have done a three-team tournament, we will do a five-team tournament." That's part of the plan, after which we're going to host the West Indies according to the ICC's FTP. We are in talk with West Indies Cricket Board. We will send the plan, medical plan or Covid-19 management plan to the West Indies Cricket Board as soon as possible. After that, maybe the two boards will discuss and decide on this."







