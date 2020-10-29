Unmandated demands!





In the 1970 election, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his political party Awami League, by a landslide electoral victory, got the mandate of the people. Despite he got the peoples' mandate, he was not given the opportunity to form a government and lead the country, by the Pakistani junta. By political mandate, he was eligible to govern the country, but unfortunately, he was denied to exercise his political rights in accordance with the wishes of his people. Eventually, again with the peoples' mandate, he led a political movement and mass upsurge against the usurpers of power which ultimately led to the War of Liberation in 1971- a historical war which was spontaneously surfaced and spread in the soil of Bangladesh in none others name but the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Despite Bangabandhu's incarceration on the first hour of 26th March 1971, Bangabandhu declared the independence of Bangladesh on the strength of the political mandate that he earned from his people in the 1970's election and became an undisputed leader of Bangladesh.







Therefore, any other person claiming to be the declarer of independence for the obvious reason, with no political mandate, cannot find the ground beneath his feet, to be declarer of independence. In the absence of Bangabandhu, during the War of Liberation, the War of Liberation was organized and spearheaded in the name of Bangabandhu by none other than the persons who were elected as peoples representatives in the 1970 election. With the earned peoples' mandate, the elected representatives like Syed Nazrul Islam, Taj Uddin Ahmed, Capt.Monsur Ali, Kamaruzzaman and others formed Mujib Nagar government for leading the War of Liberation in the name of Bangabandhu towards shaping an independent Bangladesh. As the Mujib Nagar government was run by politically mandated leaders with other ranks & files of government machinery operating either in the civilian officials façade or in battlefields battle fields'sector commanders and active freedom fighters, gained material and moral supports from the neighboring country India and other countries sympathetic to the cause of Bangladesh.





As a politically mandated leader, in the absence of Bangabandhu, Tajuddin Ahmed could meet the then Indian Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Ghandi and others to earn the support and help for the cause of Bangladesh. Any political struggle for liberation initiated by unmandated political figures or armed military commanders cannot gain momentum and legitimacy by the international community and is bound to suffer debacle in the long run for the obvious reason. There are many examples across the world where the struggle for freedom could not succeed as they were not led by politically mandated leaders. Bangladesh achieved freedom as the War of Liberation for nine months in 1971 was spearheaded by politically mandated leaders in the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman---the supreme commander of the War of Liberation.





Now, what is the mandate? In politics, a mandate is an authority granted by a constituency to act as its representative. The concept of government in a democratic dispensation having a legitimate mandate to govern via the fair winning of an election is a central idea of representative democracy. New governments who attempt to introduce policies that they did not make public during an election campaign are said not to have a legitimate mandate to implement such policies. Elections, especially ones with a large margin of victory, and are often said to give the newly elected government or elected officials an implicit mandate to put into effect certain policies.







It is clear from the above discussion that peoples' mandate originates from peoples' wishes in a democratic dispensation and no one other than the peoples' representatives through the election has the authority to guide the government's policies with what we call a mandate found in a political lexicon.







By the courtesy of media, both print and electronic, we often come across abrasive statements gushing from the month of petty political activists and so-called civil society members, not duly mandated by the people to guide the policy of the democratically elected government which do not come under their jurisdiction to guide such policies. These unmandated activists and civil society members often make wholesale demand based on their whims & caprices asking the politically elected government to step down for the reasons not clearly and logically comprehended.







A self-proclaimed 'neutral' person in polities with a tag of a member of 'think tank' belonging to a political party and a popular TV talk show host, who is equally known to raise storm often in a teapot by making all controversial and self-contradictory statement, Dr. Jafarullah Chowdhury has recently demanded that the present democratically elected government should resign for their 'failure' in containing few issues and therefore give mid-term election followed by a similar statement by BNP Secretary General Mr. Fakhrul Islam Alamgir demanding a 'fresh election' which have become viral in media. Freedom of speech is essentially a beauty of democracy. But equally, it does not give license to anyone to say anything brewed in their 'fertile' brain to undermine and malign others' works or policies in governing the country for a given time as mandated by the people. Freedom of speech and spewing venom by foul mouthing are antonyms to each other. Irrelevant deliberations blended with bad-mouthing concealed under the sleeve of Freedom of Expression is equally considered to be a symbol of a bad taste indeed, in the civilized society.







The question comes first, with due respect to Dr. Chowdhury, whether Dr. Chowdhury has the political mandate to ask for such mid-term election or Mr. Fakrul Islam Alamgir to ask for a fresh election. Secondly, on what valid ground government should step down and give mid-term elections before the completion of their tenure of 5 years as mandated by the people? I wonder, at this point, if Dr. Chowdhury and Mr. Alamgirhas are done enough home-work of figuring out a cost-benefit analysis of such mid-term or fresh election as demand by them.







In line with Dr. Chowdhury and Mr. Alamgir's thought process, it is observed with great concern that some other petty political activists belonging to different rival political groups and NGO leaders often advance their feet beyond their jurisdiction and make their demand asking members of the Constitutional Body like Election Commission to step down from their position for the reason not adequately comprehended. These demands can be viewed as nothing but childish whims without any rationale.





Equally, I wonder who has given them the authority for such demand as they are not mandated by the people to do so. By courtesy of TV talk show, it is observed with great concern that some senior BNP leaders often spew venom by unacceptable satirically cooked up vulgar and vitriolic decibels demeaning the towering image of the Father of the Nation while talking with a load of unbound sophistry. Political activists including their members of the 'think tank' should understand that in a democratic dispensation, the government is changed in Bangladesh or elsewhere only by-election held every five years as guaranteed by the Constitution. Any mid-term or fresh election can be held only if such resolution is accepted and passed by the parliament.







There is another way out for mid-term or fresh election if the opposition political parties can mobilize public opinion and spearhead a non-violent mass movement, unlike the one of unleashing country-wide "fire-terror" and other grifly acts that the country had witnessed in 2014, reflecting the wishes of the people. There is no other short-cut ways and means other than the way out as suggested above to change the government. Gone are those days to usurp the State power by making an ominous entry from the backdoor with brandishing guns and spilling costly blood of national leaders who shaped independent Bangladesh by their supreme sacrifices and sacrifices of 3 million people who laid down their lives at the altar of independence during the War of Liberation.





Therefore, politically unmandated peoples either coming from political parties or their 'think tank' should think twice and watch their steps rationally in making their political statements, with adequate political fugacity and acumen, not encompassing their political jurisdictions and rights. God bless us.





The writer is a former Civil Servant

