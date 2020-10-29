The last fierce warfare during the Liberation War of Bangladesh- I





Tanks have found their pivotal role during any frontal warfare since WW1. In WW2 they have decided the fate of many battles. Mention may be made of battle of El Alamein where tanks were the decisive factor in stopping German Field Marshall Rommel's 100000 strong German-Italian Axis Forces from breaking the Allied defence line of Gen Montgomery in Egypt and forced them to retreat. Another great example is the famous Battle of Tennis Ground fought on the Kohima Ridge in Nagaland which stopped the U-Go offensive of Burma campaign lodged by the Japanese Imperial Forces to penetrate the Allied Defence of British, Indian and Nepalese Armies and step into Indian plains through Dimapur. Of course another line of action chalked by the Japanese was the Maungdaw-Teknaf-Ramu-Chittagong route. Anyway, the deciding factor in stopping the Japs was the hand to hand fight, grenade and bayonet charges and tank battles on the Kohima ridge, specially the Garrison Hill on which the DC's bungalow was located.







The hill changed hands several times and the last battle was fought in the Tennis Ground of the bungalow which the Japanese finally had to abandon due to lack of supplies and fatigue having no chance of reinforcement. The British tanks played a vital role and their reinforcements came sooner than the Japanese from Dimapur depots. The battles continued for a few months and towards the end monsoon had set in. British tanks creeping up the Garrison hill braving incessant firing, grenade charges, thick growth of Eastern Himalayan hills and muddy monsoon soil found it extremely difficult to continue with their pursuit. Losses were heavy. Still they continued and finally were successful. One of the Lee Tanks which was made inactive by the Japanese firepower has been left where it was destroyed on the slope of the Garrison Hill near the DC bungalow.







The gunner was killed and a young Lieutenant took charge of the tank during the fight. When it went out of order he could barely retreat abandoning his pride of performance and reach his base in a devastated condition. After the war he desired it to be left as it was as a memorial of the savagery and ferocity of Wars for the future generations. It still lies there on the hill slope as a tourist attraction. The writer had the privilege of seeing the old Lee and the board mentioning the battle of Tennis Court and of the Garrison Hill. In Kohima the Commonwealth War Graves Commission maintains a War cemetery where an epitaph is engraved which reads: When you go home, tell them that we have sacrificed our today for their better tomorrow. This same message was desired to be transmitted by the young tank commander.





After going through the stories of a couple of world famous Tank encounters let us settle back on our Battle of Shiromoni. It is being recognized as one such great Tank battles which has found its place in the War Courses of many Military Academies around the world as study material for the well worked out strategy and fine execution of one of the most famous Tank Battles in the annals of world's war history. The battle was carried out under the command of our own Heroic Sector Commander of 8th Sector Maj Abul Manzoor.





Maj Gen Abul Manzoor (allegedly killed by some agitated Army men after the abortive Army coup of 1981 in which the then President Maj Gen Ziaur Rahman was assassinated by Officers of 24th Division under Gen Manzoor in Chittagong Cantonment) was an extraordinary brilliant military officer of a calibre that is rare in any Army. He was labeled as the mastermind of the coup by the then Army Chief Gen Ershad but it has never been proved beyond doubt. Rather hurriedly carried out court martial of Gen Zia murder and no case/trial/investigation of Gen Manzoor killing are bound to raise eyebrows.







Though regular murder cases were instituted as per law for both the murders (in one of which even Gen Ershad was an accused) they never were actively pursued. Gen Manzoor left the Cantonment after failure of the coup and tried to go into hiding but was intercepted by Police and was under their custody at Hathazari PS. But under orders from Dhaka he was taken away from the Police Station by some Army Officers and killed near the entrance of Chittagong Cantonment allegedly by agitated soldiers. No responsibilities of the murder of such a high ranking military leader in such a brutal and illegal manner was ever fixed. Soon after the incident, Gen Ershad staged a bloodless coup to assume power and promulgated martial law. So, no questions could be raised till he was in power till 1990. We have drifted away from our point of discussion and let us resume discussion on our topic.





Abul Manzoor hails from Noakhali but was educated at different places. He joined Pakistan Army after his higher secondary education from Sargodha, Pakistan. On successful completion of his military training he was commissioned in the Pakistani Army as an Officer in 1958. Thanks to his courage, fitness, intelligence and military capabilities, he was selected for and trained as a Para-commando Officer. During 1971 War of Liberation of Bangladesh he was posted as Brigade Major of a Para Commando Brigade near Indo Pak border in the western sector. Since inception of the Liberation War his allegiance was towards his Motherland Bangladesh but it was not to be surfaced due to safety of his family.







He was looking for an opportunity and availed of the first one to escape with family and a few more like minded Bangalee Officers through India to Mujibnagar. It was August 1971 and the War of Liberation was gaining momentum. After initial formalities in Delhi and Mujibnagar, Maj Manzoor was made in charge of a Sector and he took over as Sector Commander of Sector8 of Muktibahini which was in charge of all operations in Kushtia, Jessore, Khulna and northern part of Faridpur. Having HQ at Benapole,he started leading his Sector brilliantly scoring success after success. Jessore Road was his territory and Ginsberg wrote famous September on Jessore Road during his tenure as the Sector Commander. By October and November the frontal warfare and guerrilla activities intensified and scenario was quickly changing towards a full scale war. Both the sides were lobbying for international support. Pakistan could master the support of USA and China from the very beginning. Some other western governments were also in their favor. But freedom loving people of all countries were in our favor.







Mrs Indira Gandhi, the Indian Prime Minister turned out to be the most trusted friend of Bangladesh. She travelled the whole world to convince world leaders about the plight of our Nation, the oppression and Genocide inflicted upon Bangalees and the destruction of Bangalee population and their properties, violation of all fundamental constitutional rights and crimes against humanity and women carried out by Pak military in Bangladesh. The world started to understand that the theory put forward by Pakistan that whatever was happening in their Eastern part was their internal affair and trouble was created by some armed miscreants and Indian agents was nothing but made up story.







So, their propaganda did not get a market and the world opinion swung towards us. Specially the Socialist World countries led by USSR was totally in our favor and India got unanimous support from them. In fact USSR and India entered a military treaty of helping each other in case of military intervention from a third party. Mujibnagar Government and Indian Government, both were already confident about their success and with this pact, they got reassured. Victories of the Muktibahini guerillas all over the country shrunk the capability of the Pak army and they had to remain concentrated in bigger formation in fortified places. The rural remote areas were left for their cronies to operate and many of such areas became Muktibahini safe heavens. Frontal battles in the border areas with Muktibahini regular forces paid rich dividends to Muktis in most cases and by November many pockets of liberated areas were created along the borders where Mujibnagar Government started to run the affairs.





To cut the long story short we are now approaching our point of the day: the Battle of Shiromoni. In the south western part of Bangladesh Jessore cantonment was the most fortified area of the Pak Armed forces. It was the main base for all supplies and also the biggest concentration of their forces. It was a cantonment with sound defence lines prepared by the British to confront the Japanese led Axis troops to defend Calcutta in case the Imphal-Kohima defence line failed. Since then this cantonment was maintained strong by the subsequent Pakistan government as a stronghold west of Jamuna-Padma-Meghna mighty riverine natural defence line.







(To be continued…)





The writer is a travel enthusiast and history buff











Leave Your Comments