Jacinda Ardern wins re-election as PM of New Zealand in a landslide victory





A 40-year old Jacinda Ardernis the New Zealand's youngest Prime Minister in 150 years of its history.







From a far distance of 11,500 kilometers away, living in Bangladesh, a South-East Asian country, I am sending my all warmth salute and regards to you Madam PM Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand.







We know New Zealand is a sovereign island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. The majority of New Zealand's population of 5.00 million is of European descent; the indigenous M?ori are the largest minority, followed by Asians and Pacific Islanders. A developed country, New Zealand ranks highly in international comparisons of national performance, such as, quality of life, health, education, protection of civil liberties, and economic freedom.

Multiculturalism is a principal issue in NZ. The concept of cultural diversity has been formed throughout the long history with numerous international immigrants coming from different parts of the world and the typical country for multicultural nations can be New Zealand. It has also created harmonious multi-cultural societies for their future generations to live in peace.







Dreams are like the stars we see on a clear moonless night. They steer us through the darkest times and keep the path in sight. Whatever happens on the road ahead that may pull us to the side. Our dreams will serve to guide us as we swim against the tide. Wars rage and battles won, heads are bowed as they count the cost, but whilst star light shines from a blackened sky or hope be born of a butterfly. Dreams above it all will rise for no good thing ever dies. Out of the rack and ruin of gangster death, we, the people, must redeem the land, the mines, the plants, the rivers. The islands, hills and the endless plain-all, all the stretch of these great green state and make New Zealand a glorious one again!







And it is because of her kind, able, dynamic and humanistic leadership and kindness of her large-hearted people, Honorable Jacinda has won the hearts of people all over the world because of her human-centre attributes. She has emerged out as the number one world leader. In fact, she is an unfeigned embodiment of humanity. We should praise her from the bottom of our hearts.







Until a tragedy touches us, we will never be able to fully understand what life really is! On March 15, 2018 the world roused with a gory, tragic shooting at the Masjid Al Noor and Linwood Masjid in the Christchurch city in New Zealand killing 50 people and wounding so many hoi polloi by an Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant.







Seeing the news of that day and what evil existed in the world to enable a massacre of so many innocent people in the mosques made my colleagues - Maksud and Masud so sick to their stomachs and caused a pain in my heart that was indescribable. They stopped their important and urgent works momentarily and left office getting my nod. They showed me that live video clippings at about 3.00pm on that calamitous day.







The scary part was the realisation that if it could happen at all, it could have happened here, to our people, in our corner of the world. I kept thinking how they had to explain, probably to other people, about what happened. I couldn't imagine the gut-wrenching task of telling my near and dear ones about the horrors that took place inside those two mosques in New Zealand. I couldn't wrap my head around the pain of losing so many people in such a bestial manner, and actually having to live with that pain every day after. I wonder how New Zealanders and the families of victims can carry on, but I was sure Jacinda would get through this crisis of humanity with all her warmth, fellow feeling and kind-heartedness.







It will go down in history as one of the most tragic terror attacks to hit a nation, especially a New Zealander likepeace-loving nation. I do not write this to disagree with any of that. This tragedy breaks my heart as it does yours. But that is just the thing-what I said before, a developednation was hit and the world is ablaze with reactions. Brenton Tarrant and his malefic squadronlack human compassion, what they stand for, is outright objectively wrong. Of course, it is.







I am saying to mourn for the dreadfully fallen victims. By all means, go ahead. I mourn for them. And we are. And that is even more terrifying. We all need to support one another. The world is a messed-up place right now. It is terrible. We all deal in our own ways. But don't minimize others' suffering to bring attention to our own. Recognize that we are all humans. We all deserve to mourn and be mourned for. We are Wellington. We are Paris. We are Baghdad. We are Beirut. We are Tripoli. We are Damascus. We are the Palestinians. We are Bengalis. We are the human race. And we can do better.







A day after the attack, she led a multi-party group to visit grieving families and Muslim community members. Wearing a black head scarf, she hugged relatives and let them set the pace and agenda as she listened and offered comfort.







On March 16, 2020 - days and weeks before many parts of the world put plans in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. New Zealand began to shut down. Nearly everyone who entered the country including residents who had been traveling was mandated to self-isolate on arrival. Just a week later, the entire country shut down, closing its borders to almost all non-citizens or residents. The leader behind those decisions, which many now say allowed New Zealand to effectively squash the COVID-19 curve, was Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.







Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern was born in Hamilton, New Zealand and spent her early years in Murupara, a place where she said she commonly saw children without shoes on their feet or anything to eat for lunch."Ardern grew up in a poverty-stricken small town where her dad was the local cop," Duff says. "She's long had a strong sense of social justice, born from viewing inequality firsthand."







After attending Morrinsville College and graduating from the University of Waikato, in the northern part of the Waikato region on the North Island, with a Bachelor of Communication Studies in Politics and Public Relations, Ardern worked in a variety of roles: first as an adviser in the office of then-Prime Minister Helen Clark, then in London for the Government Cabinet Office. She later worked as an assistant director in the department for business and enterprise and on a review of policing in England and Wales.







At just 18 years old, Ardern joined New Zealand's center-left Labor Party and in 2008, after years abroad working in countries like Algeria, China, India and Lebanon, she was chosen as Labor's candidate for MP (Member of Parliament) of the Waikato district. Historically, the seat hadn't been attainable for the Labor Party, but although Ardern lost the position by about 13,000 votes, she entered parliament as a list candidate (one who is elected from a party list rather than from a geographical constituency, elected because of the number of votes that their party won, not to votes received by the MP personally). By the time, she was 28, she was the youngest member of the House of Representatives and was appointed to the Regulations Review and the Justice and Electoral select committees shortly thereafter.







After 11 years as a Labor Party representative, Ardern became the MP for the Auckland electorate Mt. Albert in early 2017. In August of that year, when Labor's deputy leader, Annette King, announced her resignation, Ardern was unanimously elected as her replacement, and when Labor leader Andrew Little resigned less than two months before the election, Ardern was subsequently elected as the youngest-ever leader of New Zealand's Labor Party, the country's youngest prime minister in 150 years, and its youngest female PM, ever. However, her victory didn't make her an instantly beloved leader, and many are still waiting to see how she navigates some of the country's toughest issues.







Many have, however, praised Arden's leadership since her 2017 victory, and her roles as a feminist and mother have played important parts in her legacy. During an interview regarding whether employers had the right to know whether prospective female employees planned on taking time off from work to have children, Ardern said, "I decided to talk about it, it was my choice ... but for other women it is totally unacceptable in 2017 to say that women should have to answer that question in the workplace. It is the woman's decision about when they choose to have children. It should not predetermine whether or not they are given a job or have job opportunities."







Many credit Ardern's quick, decisive response to the coronavirus pandemic for New Zealand's relatively low number of deaths.







Her government's decision to swiftly place the country into lockdown in March last and close the borders was supported by around 80 percent of the population, which shows the trusted position she holds. It's going to be harder for her to maintain this trust now that Auckland is in a second lockdown, after a second wave of the virus. And with an election approaching in October, opposition parties are poking holes in the government's border control and testing efforts, which have been poor in places.







But Ardern continues to build a lasting reputation. The second term win as PM is not surprising; Ardern's leadership has helped New Zealand become one of the most successful countries in handling the coronavirus pandemic.







We, being a Muslim country of 160million populace in Bangladesh just acknowledge with open hearts and clear heads that Jacinda has done an extraordinary job representing her nation, her pain and New Zealanders resolve. I am sure she has everything in her heart to do. I am proud that she has done so much that her name shall be written in red letters in the world history.







New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has now become apolitical superstar.





The writer is an independent political observer who writes on politics, political and human-centered figures, current and international affairs.

Leave Your Comments