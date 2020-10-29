Cabinet body okays D Wasa's supply network improvement



The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase has approved 4 procurement proposals of Tk 428.98 crore including a contract awarding for Dhaka WASA's network improvement project.





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting.





According to a proposal placed by the Rural Government Division, a contract of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) was awarded to Germany's Ludwing Pfeiffer Hochund Tiefbau GmbH & Co. KG, as lowest bidder for rehabilitation of 163.95 km of water supply pipe in Mods Zone-7 at a contract value of Tk 164.09 crore, reports UNB.





The contractor will also do the job of operation and maintenance for one year under the contract with commissioning of 7 District Metered Area (DMA).





Another proposal of the Local Government Engineering Division (LGED) approved by the Cabinet body is appointment of a project implementation consultant for Rural Connectivity Improvement Project.





A joint venture of 1. Development Design Consultants Ltd. Bangladesh, 2. GITEC-IGIP GmbH, Germany, 3. Dev Consultants Limited, Bangladesh and 4. Resource Planning and Management Consultants (Pvt.) Ltd. Bangladesh won the contract at a cost of 88.75 crore.





The committee gave its nod to a proposal to award a contract to a bidder for the civil works of New Dhaleswari-Pungli-Turag-Bangshi-Buriganga River System Project (2nd amendment) of Lot-3 under the Buriganga River Restoration project for at a contract value of Tk 50.62 crore.





A tender proposal of the Roads and Highways Department to award a contract to a joint venture of 1. Ataur Rahman Khan Ltd., and 2. Mahabub Brothers (Pvt.) Ltd., for upgradation of existing road from Monihar to Murali to 4-lane at Palbari-Daratana-Manihar-Murali Highway received nod from the committee. The joint venture won the contract at a cost of Tk 125.52 crore.







Meanwhile, a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs was held with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair which approved a proposal in principle to award a contract directly without any tender process to Belgium-based company Jan De Nul for dredging works at Payra Port's inner and outer channel for emergency purpose.





However, the cost of the project was not disclosed to reporters while briefing on the decision of the meeting.







