Erfan, bodyguard on 3-day remand



A Dhaka court on Wednesday permitted the police to grill suspended ward councilor of the Dhaka South City ward no-30 Erfan Selim and his bodyguard Mohammed Zahid for three days in a case filed over the assault on a naval officer.





Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Nur gave the remand order after Dhanmondi police sought seven days to interrogate the pair over the charges.





Besides, law enforcement will come up with a 14-day remand prayer against Erfan, the son of MP Haji Mohammad Selim, and his associate Zahid in two cases of firearms and narcotics, said Chawkbazar Police. Elite force Rapid Action Battalion- RAB started the cases against the pair after seizing a pistol, an unlicensed airgun, and bottles of liquor during a raid on MP Selim's home in Old Dhaka on Oct 26.





Zahid faces charges of possession of another pistol and 406 yaba tablets.





A mobile court conducted by the RAB has already sentenced the duo to a year in jail for the unlawful possession of walkie-talkies and liquor.





The two were taken to the court from the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj around 10 am in the morning. The court subsequently heard the remand application in the assault case.





Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan filed a case with the Dhanmondi Police Station against Erfan Selim, Zahid and several others on Oct 25 on charges of assaulting the armed forces man.





