Taiwan-sized challenge facing the next US president



Is China preparing to invade Taiwan? It's a question being discussed with feverish intensity on many China forums right now. And what should be one of the top geopolitical concerns for the incoming US president.





The temperature was raised further on 13 October when China's President Xi Jinping visited a People's Liberation Army (PLA) Marine Corp base in southern Guangdong province and told the marines there to "prepare for war".





In response some newspapers ran headlines suggesting an invasion is imminent.





It almost certainly isn't. But there are good reasons for the urgency with which China experts are now discussing the future of Taiwan. China and the United States have long stared at each other across Taiwan. Beijing insists the island of 23 million people is China's "inviolable territory". Washington says any resolution of their long separation must be done peacefully.





For decades, the uneasy stalemate has continued. Until now. Xi Jinping eyeing his legacy There are several reasons the status quo no longer looks tenable. The first is Xi Jinping.





"Xi Jinping wants Taiwan back," says Professor Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at London's School of Oriental and African Studies. "And Xi Jinping wants to have Taiwan back before he hands over power to whoever comes next."





Oriana Skylar Mastro, a China military analyst at Stanford University, says her wakeup call on Taiwan came when Xi Jinping forced through the abolition of presidential term limits in 2018, effectively making himself president for life.





"Suddenly everything he said about Taiwan took on a whole different meaning," she says. "The timeline of when he said he wanted this issue resolved is now tied to his legitimacy as leader and his tenure as a leader."





Prof Tsang says Xi Jinping views himself as a great historical figure, with a mission to complete what China's previous paramount leaders, including Mao himself, could not.





"Deng Xiaoping could not get Taiwan," he explains. "Even Chairman Mao couldn't get Taiwan. And if Xi Jinping gets Taiwan, (he) is greater not only than Deng Xiaoping, but Mao Zedong."



Xi Jinping has stated publicly that Taiwan reunification is an "inevitable requirement for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese people". The timetable for completion of his "great rejuvenation" project is 2049, the 100th anniversary of the communist revolution. That is nearly 30 years away.





But there is reason to think Xi is in more of a hurry.





China's growing military might







The first is that China may soon have the military capability to defeat the United States in a war over Taiwan. "For the past 20 years, the main question that most people ask is, will the United States defend its allies and partners?" says Ms Mastro. "It was a question of resolve.





The transformation of China's military from a low-tech "People's Army" to a modern high-tech military, has happened much faster than many had predicted. The speed and scale of the change was brought home during the huge 70th anniversary parade in Beijing on 1 October last year.







