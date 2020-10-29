Bangabandhu Corner inaugurated at NDC



A 'Bangabandhu Corner' was inaugurated at National Defence College (NDC), Mirpur Cantonment, Dhaka to mark the celebration of Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Wednesday.





Lieutenant General Sheikh Mamun Khaled, SUP, rcds, psc, PhD, Commandant, NDC inaugurated the 'Bangabandhu Corner', 1st issue of NDC E-Journal website and unwrapped a special NDC Journal. A separate section inside the NDC library has been decorated with significant pictures, books and other documents related to Bangabandhu. The Corner features a portrait of Bangabandhu along with the books and photos on the life and work of the father of the nation, according to ISPR.





In his inaugural speech Lieutenant General Sheikh Mamun Khaled said, "Year-long celebrations started on 17 March 2020 to mark the 100 birth anniversary of the father of the nation. The opening of the Bangabandhu Corner at NDC and publishing the special Journal is a part of paying tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who was not only architect of the independent Bangladesh but also laid the foundation of the Armed Forces of Bangladesh. Preserving Bangabandhu's spirit and ideology for the future generation is the aim of establishing the 'Bangabandhu Corner'.





All faculty members and staff officers of NDC were present on the occasion.







