'AL leaders turn desperate'



BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan on Tuesday said the assault of a navy officer by the son of a ruling party MP has exposed how the Awami League leaders have become wayward by staying in power for over a decade.





"The ministers and leaders of a party which assumes office without being elected by people become corrupt, and wayward. We've got its proof through the assault of a navy officer," he said, reports UNB.





The BNP leader said the moral values of the government, its officials and ruling party men now do not work since it has been in power 'immorally'. "So, they're indulging in widespread corruption and unruly activities." To get rid of such a situation, Nazrul, a BNP standing committee member, said an elected and pro-people government must be installed through a mid-term election. "The killing of a retired army-major and the attack on a navy officer are the symptom of a disease caused by an unelected government. The symptoms will disappear if the disease is eliminated."







He made the remarks while talking to reporters after placing wreaths at BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave together with the leaders of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, marking its founding anniversary.





The BNP leader alleged that the government has failed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic for lack of its proper actions and sincerity.





He also said people now have no confidence in the government due to its 'failure' on all fronts and various 'misdeeds'.





About the Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader's comment that BNP leadership should resign from their posts for their failures to wage a fruitful movement over the last 10 years, Nazrul said people do not give any importance to the ruling party leaders' remarks."





"They (AL) were out of power for 21 years. Did they resign or did they retire from politics? So, such a comment doesn't fit in their mouth," he observed.







