'BNP blaming govt for hiding its failure'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said BNP is blaming the government for covering up its failure. He came up with the remark while speaking at a function through videoconferencing from his official residence after the inauguration of a training centre of the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) at Gabtoli in the capital.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that the government wanted to keep BNP away from politics, reports BSS. "Not the government, but the BNP is getting isolated from people because of its ill-politics," he added. The AL general secretary said the BNP takes part in the elections to show the people but they do not come to the polling centres on the day of elections.





So, he said, the BNP voters and workers have lost confidence in their leaders.





Noting that the government does not believe in de-politicization, Quader said it expects the active role of the opposition parties to strengthen the country's democratic process.





He said BNP leaders talk about democracy but they are afraid of the electoral process. "They (BNP leaders) accept defeat before taking part in the elections as their political confidence is now at the bottom," he added.





Reminding the role of opposition, Quader said if the BNP leaders look at the past role of the Awami League to know the role of the opposition, it will be easier for them to identify their failures.





About the transport sector, he said the demand for women drivers in the country is increasing day by day, so it is an urgent to include cent percent women drivers and helpers in the BRTC's women bus service and school bus service.





The road transport and bridges minister said it is quite possible to make BRTC profitable by using technology in its services, ensuring transparency and improving quality, efficiency and management of its services.





The government wants to see the BRTC as a people-friendly and service-oriented agency, he said, hoping that one day the BRTC would definitely return to the trend of profit with sincere efforts of all concerned.







