One OT light costs Tk 80 lakh



An investigation report, which revealed the misuse of around Tk 4.60 crore in the name of purchasing lights for the 'Operation Theatre' (OT) of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, has not seen the light of the day in the last nine months due to unknown reasons.





This has created discomfort among the honest and sincere doctors, nurses and employees of the hospitals as well as the members of civil society. They fear that an effort to cover-up the matter is going on with a view to protecting the corrupt officials.





Corruption, mismanagement and irregularities have now become a regular feature in the operation of the hospital due to lack of proper supervision by the authorities concerned, sources say.





The corruption in the hospital in the name of purchases has surpassed the pillow scam of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project. And the purchase of a screen at Tk 37 lakh for the ICU the Faridpur Hospital.





The price of a light for an Operation Theater at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital has been shown at nearly Tk 80 lakh. The anomalies took place due to negligence of the concerned people of the market price verification committee. The government incurred a loss of Tk 4.60 crore. The probe body recommended for filing separate departmental cases against five persons including Director of the Hospital Prof. Dr Uttam Kumer Barua.







The four others, who were members of the market price verification committee and responsible for price evaluation are: Dr Soumitra Sarker, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery Department, Dr Raton Das Gupta, Head of the Nephrology Department, ASM Kamruzzaman, Statistics Officer and Saiful Islam, Administrative Officer.



The fate of the investigation report signed by Additional Secretary Ismail Hossain, Joint Secretary Shahina Khatun and Deputy Secretary Hasan Mahmud on January 12 last is now uncertain as a powerful syndicate is working to hide the matter, sources say.



Experts said, such kind of corruption actually causes wastage of money coming from the national exchequer. Dr Nazneen Ahmed, Senior Research Fellow of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) said, economic development is being hampered at different stages due to corruption and irregularities by a section of unscrupulous officials.



The investigation committee visited the hospital on December 19, 2019 to carry out a search. During the visit, they examined the complaints brought against the officials. They also took statements of the concerned officials including the Director of the Hospital and collected various documents.



The probe body also found that the demand for OT lights was 20 in the list attached with the purchase plan. But, eight OT lights were purchased at that time at a cost of Tk 6,38,80,000.



Of them, two OT lights were purchased from RCS Enterprise at a cost of Tk 1,59,70,000. The price of each light was Tk 79.85 lakh. The lowest bidder got the work order according to the proposal of the tender evaluation committee, the director claimed. But, there is no example of purchase of OT lights at such high prices anywhere in thecountry. Two 'Ceiling Mounted Double Demo' OT lights were purchased for the hospital service management program under the DGHS earlier, where the price of each light was Tk 22,39,500. Besides, the same lights were bought at Tk 23 lakh each for Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, at Tk 9.80 lakh each for Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and Tk 9.90 lakh each for Chattogram Medical College Hospital.



But, the market price verification committee of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital fixed the price of each OT light at nearly Tk 80 lakh.The lights were bought at 265 percent higher prices than the actual price causing a financial loss of Tk 4,59,64,000 to the government. The director of the hospital and the market price committee's members are jointly responsible for the anomalies. The allegations have been initially substantiated, the probe body said. Additionally, a cobalt machine with equipment was purchased at a cost of Tk 96 lakh in 2018.





Another was bought at Tk 25.64 lakh, though the price guideline set the price at Tk 6.3 lakh. A coblation machine along with all standard accessories was bought at Tk 96 lakh. Another 'Coblation System for ENT Surgery' was purchased at a cost of Tk 25.64 lakh. Origins of these machines were mentioned to be the USA. The government lost Tk 78 lakh against the purchase of these machines. Similarly, the government incurred a loss of Tk 1.18 crore in the purchase of two anesthesia machines.





No competitive tender was processed there in the last few years in fear of the syndicate, according to sources.The investigation has revealed that after taking charge as director, Dr Uttam started controlling all powers by forming the said syndicate. Prof. Dr Uttam has amassed huge illegal wealth through corruption.







He recently purchased a building along with land near the Chattogram Buddhist Temple showing a purchase value of Tk 2 crore. But, the actual price of the building and land was around Tk 3.5 crore. Health Minister Zahid Malek said, 'I am yet to get the report. But, none is out of accountability. Action would be taken if they prove as guilty. No corrupt official will be spared," he added.





