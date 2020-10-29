Media under threat globally



Newspapers, magazines, television channels and other forms of media outlets have been undergoing challenges and crisis for last several years. Under the Covid 19 pandemic, many media houses all over the world have come on the verge of closing down. Financial perils and threats from corrupt and influential quarters have all along jeopardized the news industry. A great deal of newspapers have been compelled to terminate a big part of their manpower due to lack of money.





Troublesome laws are being enacted in some countries in this situation to harass journalists. In Bangladesh different aspects of the Digital Security Act are often debated.Journalists at times come under physical, legal and hostile circumstances when they write against crimes, corruption, financial graft and irregularities, banking scams, radical outfits, repression etcetera. Editors and owners of different newspapers and media outlets also face predicaments for similar reasons.





Survival of newspapers in many countries has become nearly an insurmountable stumbling block. Even in Bangladesh, some newspapers have shut down their print version and somehow running the online edition. Many journalists face torment for publishing investigative reports. Globally renowned newspaper The Guardian, which was established in England in 1821, published a humanitarian article titled "Republicans closely resemble autocratic parties in Hungary and Turkey - study" on Monday.





In particular, the article spotlights on the crisis that global media is going through at this moment. From climate change to the war on terror, financial meltdowns to forced migrations, pandemics to world poverty and humanitarian disasters to the denial of human rights, these and other crises represent the dark side of the globalized planet. They are endemic to the contemporary global world and so too are they highly dependent on the world's media.





Reporters Without Borders has informed that the future of journalism will be determined within next ten years. The crises that pose impediments to the independence of media have become more remarkable during the outbreak of Covid 19 pandemic. If sensible people do not stand by journalists, newspapers are most likely to face massive hurdles in days to come.



At the same time, journalists need to remember that they are under ethical obligations to pursue their work with objectivity and truthfulness. Publishing inauthentic reports in order to malign somebody is a vicious malpractice in the arena of news sources which is known as yellow journalism. Some news agencies have brazen leaning towards certain political wings which is not desirable either. It's true that everyone has their own socio-political ideological vision but one's own ideology should not be allowed to obstruct authenticity when it comes to journalism. Being able to work with an unbiased outlook is the most valuable thing for journalists. In the current world plagued with misinterpretations, propaganda, falsehood and malice, honest media professionals can play effective roles for exposing the truth by vanquishing the dissemination of fallacies.



Prominent citizens and learned think-tank express the opinion that democracy and freedom of press are dependent on each other. One cannot prevail without another. Most of the media houses and newspapers of Bangladesh are suffering from persistent financial woes. Another problem is most of the news organizations have not been able to build up professionalism among their workforce.



Almost everywhere one looks nowadays, the news media is in crisis. And unfortunately, although a robust free press is fundamental to a well-functioning democracy, the world's democratic governments are doing too little to protect it.



The Guardian sought financial contribution from readers to sustain the newspaper.



However, it should be remembered that journalists don't only prepare reports and publish news items. Lots of journalists across the globe are actively engaged with scholarly activities like writing articles, giving lectures at universities, speaking at conferences and doing research works. The extent of journalism has become much wider last several years through the expansion of online news portals and satellite television channels.





People are now accustomed to both newspapers' printed as well as soft versions. Journalists have certain specialties like politics, international affairs, education, health, literature, business, fashion, sports etcetera. Some journalists are so versatile and rich with wisdom that they can at a time work on all fields of media.



Media outlets worldwide are struggling to adapt their business models to the digital age, with local newspapers, in particular, collapsing owing partly to the loss of advertising revenues. Without trusted local publications, readers become more susceptible to false narratives and sensationalist reports. As high-quality journalism is marginalized, political leaders around the world are able to dismiss unflattering coverage as fake news, and the lack of a shared set of facts erodes trust in democracy and the rule of law.





Leave Your Comments