Gain more strength to safeguard BD

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually receives salute from a smartly turned-out contingent of the army from the Sheikh Hasina Cantonment at Lebukhali in Patuakhali. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the Bangladesh Army to gain more strength to defend the country against any internal or external attack though the nation doesn't want wars against any country.





She was speaking while virtually raising flags of eight units and organizations of the Bangladesh Army from her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday.





The premier said, "We want to progress following the path of peace. We want to make Bangladesh a developed country both in economically and socially maintaining friendship to all."







She directed members of Bangladesh Army to keep a constant vigil to face any internal and external threats for safeguarding the country's constitution and sovereignty. Terming Bangladesh Army as an asset of the country and a symbol of confidence and the trust of the people, Sheikh Hasina also asked its members to be more professionally-efficient and welfare-minded with social and religious values.





"Bangladesh Army is our asset and a symbol of confidence and trust of the people. So, you will have to be more competent, efficient, honest and welfare-minded with social and religious values to achieve expected standard of professionalism," she said.





A smartly turned out contingent of the army gave salute to the Prime Minister through a spectacular parade. Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed spoke at the function from the Sheikh Hasina Cantonment, Lebukhali, Patuakhali.





The premier called upon the army personnel to perform their professional duties with keeping confidence in higher leadership, mutual trust, brotherhood, dutifulness, responsibility and above all maintaining discipline.





Besides defending the country's independence and sovereignty, she said, the army has engaged themselves in the nation-building programmes.





Praising the role of the Armed Forces in maintaining world peace, Sheikh Hasina said they are contributing significantly to peacekeeping in different countries under the UN mission.





Sheikh Hasina said the Bangladesh Army will go ahead one step forward towards prosperity through raising the flags of three brigade headquarters and five units.







The head of the government went on to add, "After coming to power in 1996, I established two infantry brigades, special works organization, 10 battalions, National Defence College (NDC), Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT), The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Academy, and Bangladesh Infantry Regiment Centre."





The premier said they have already set up the 17th infantry division in Sylhet, 10th infantry division in Ramu, 7th infantry division in Lebukhali and a composite bridge to oversee the security and construction work of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.







Leave Your Comments