Experience of JOTA JOTI 2020





JOTA JOTI full form is Jamboree on the Air and Jamboree on the Internet. It has been organized 3RD Weekend of October in every year. In this event, scouts of around the world can communicate each others. They also participate in different activities during the event. It is online version. They get opportunity to learn the Amateur Radio. So, it is important for the World Scouting. Those who can't participate international jamboree, they can participate in these online jamboree. This year JOTA JOTI 2020 had been taken place in online and radio by World Scouting. Young people can learn about communication technology and connect with fellow scouts from over 171 countries.





We had participated in this Jamboree and communicate foreign scouts and rovers. I want to describe which activities I joined during JOTA JOTI 2020:





16TH October 2020: I participated in the event of "Celebrating 10 years of MOP". I had also completed some tasks and obtained 2 challenging badges. After that, I swapped my JID with other countries scouts and collected many JID. I also participated in Wildlife events and know about biodiversity of animals. After that, I participated in Camp Fire which was organized by European Scouts. It was very fun and joy able campfire I have ever seen. Then, the first day of session was completed 17TH October 2020: 2ND day of JOTA JOTI was not quite nice. During this event, our internet was disturbed due some technical problems. In afternoon, it was fixed. Then, I joined in some quiz contest and participate in Photo contest. I also collected some JID from foreign scouts. After that, I participate in another camp fire which was organized by Asia Pacific Region Scouts. After the campfire, I obtained more 2 challenging badges. In the end, the second day of session was completed with some difficulty.





18TH October 2020: The last day of session was wonderful. I participated in U reporter workshop. After that, I usually collected JID. I had collected 56 JID's. Moreover, Most of the collected JID's was from Indonesia Scouts. Others are Malaysia, India, Taiwan, Australia etc. After that, I participated in grand camp fire which was organized by Kandersteg International Scout Centre, Switzerland. It was very funny and also knowledgeable. After that, I participated in closing ceremony. The last day of JOTA JOTI 2020 was ended with a hope of next year. That's it.



Musabbir Uddin is a student of Cambrian School & College. He is also a Rover, Amra Scout Group .





