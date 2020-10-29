With these 10 tips you can quickly get rid of itchy mosquito bites





We love it when the sun shines and we can enjoy being outdoors a lot. The only drawback: those annoying mosquitoes that constantly bite us. Does the itching of a mosquito bite also drive you crazy? Then try these tips. Chances are that the itching will disappear within a few seconds.



1. Aloe Vera





Aloe Vera is really good for many things. It helps you to cool down when you have been in the sun too long, but it is also a treatment for acne. And now it also turns out to work well if you have an itchy mosquito bite. Aloe Vera cools and soothes the skin and reduces itching. Are you so itchy that you have scratched your skin raw? If so, aloe Vera comes in very handy too! It helps the skin to heal again.





2. Banana peel





This may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but it is highly recommended. Just rub the inside of a banana peel on the mosquito bite. This should greatly reduce the itching. The moisture is removed from the mosquito bite by the sugars in the peel, which reduces the itching.





3. Ice cubes





Have you only just been stung? Then run to the freezer! Cool the mosquito bite as quickly as possible to prevent itching. Put a few ice cubes in a flannel or tea towel, and keep it on the mosquito bite for at least twenty minutes. The cold will ensure that you don't feel the itching and the swelling will disappear. If you are completely covered with mosquito bites, you can consider taking an (ice) cold shower.





4. Salt





Salt is another natural panacea. It dries out the mosquito bite, so the itching should disappear in no time. Scrubbing with salt in particular will help. First of all, wet the skin in the area of the mosquito bite. Grab some salt (preferably coarse) and exfoliate! Leave it to soak for a while and rinse with warm water. It may sting for a while, but then you will be rid of that annoying itch right away.





5. Toothpaste





Toothpaste is another product that is useful for much more than just brushing your teeth. It dries out pimples, you can clean with it, and it helps with mosquito bites. Preferably use a toothpaste with peppermint in it. Spread some toothpaste on the mosquito bite and leave it on the skin for a while. You will notice that the area dries quickly and you are rid of the itching.





6. Baking Soda





Okay, this one is not the best for your skin, but it does help! Mix some baking soda with water to form a 'porridge'. Then spread it on the itchy area and leave it on the skin for fifteen minutes. It looks good and you won't notice the mosquito bite anymore.





7. Lemon juice





Natural acids help the itching caused by a mosquito bite to disappear. Lemon and lime juice stop the itching and prevent infections. Perfect! However, be careful with this. Use the juice only indoors and wash well before you go back into the sun. The acids in the juices can also cause unpleasant spots on your skin, and you don't want that.





8. Tea tree oil





Tea tree oil is also a real must-have in your medicine box. It helps with pimples, head lice, sweaty feet and mosquito bites! It does not have the best smell, but with a few drops of essential oil that problem is solved.





9. Apple cider vinegar





Like lemon and lime juice, apple cider vinegar is very sour. That is also the reason it is effective against mosquito bites. Dab a little of this vinegar on the mosquito bite, and leave it on for a few minutes. If all goes well, the itching will decrease. Are you covered with bites from these nasty insects? Then pour two or three cups of apple cider vinegar into your bath water and treat your whole body at the same time. You won't smell very good after that bath, but of course, that stands to reason…





10. Alcohol





No, unfortunately a bottle of wine or a nice cocktail will not cure the itch from a mosquito bite. Instead, we are talking about the pure alcohol that you can buy at a chemist or pharmacy to disinfect a wound. Put some alcohol on some cotton wool and dab it on the itchy spot. Within a few seconds, the itching should be significantly reduced.





Source: Margriet





