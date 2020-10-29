8 personalities, 1 organization crowned Independence Award





Eight renowned personalities and one organization on Thursday received the ‘Independence Award 2020,’ the highest state honour given in recognition of their remarkable contributions to the nation.





On behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque handed over the prestigious award to the awardees and their relatives at a function held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city.





The Prime Minister joined the function through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.





The award recipients are Jute and Textiles Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Commander Abdur Rouf (posthumous), martyred intellectual and novelist Md Anwar Pasha (posthumous) and Azizur Rahman for Independence and Liberation War; Prof Dr Md Obaidul Kabir Chowdhury and Prof Dr AKMA Muqtadir for medical science; Kalipada Das and Ferdousi Mazumder for culture; and Bharateswari Homes, a boarding school for girls in Mirzapur of Tangail, for education.





Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam conducted the function and read out the citations of the Independence Award recipients with their brief life sketches.





Dr AKMA Muqtadir, on behalf of the award recipients, spoke on the occasion.





On February 20 last, the government picked the renowned personalities and organization for the highest state award in recognition of their outstanding contributions to their respective fields.





There is a tradition to hand over this prestigious award to its recipients on March 25, but this year it was not possible due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.





Since 1977, Bangladesh has been recognizing individuals and institutions with the award every year ahead of the Independence Day.





Ministers, the chiefs of the three services and members of parliament were present at the function.

