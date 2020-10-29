Bangladesh extends closure of educational institutions until November 14





The government decided to keep all educational institutions closed until November 14 in view of the spread of the novel coronavirus.





Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni came up with the information at a virtual press briefing on Thursday.





The government announced general holidays in late March in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and shut all the educational institutions.





Although activities at both government and private offices were gradually restored, educational institutions have not been reopened.





The previously announced closure of educational institutions is scheduled to end on October 31.





