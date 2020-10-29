UN, World Bank urge school openings amid pandemic

UN, World Bank urges school openings amid pandemic

Considering the damage on children’s education during pandemicespecially in poor nations, the UN and World Bank pleaded a new report Wednesdayfor schools to remain open in spite of Covid-19 risks.

The report said, Children in impoverished countries havebeen deprived of close to four months of schooling since the pandemic beganearly this year, while pupils in rich nations benefiting from remote learninghave lost six weeks

“Prioritising reopening schools and providing much-neededcatch-up classes are critical,” said Robert Jenkins, education chief at the UNchildren’s fund UNICEF.

“We don’t need to look far to see the devastation thepandemic has caused to children’s learning across the world,” he added in astatement.

The report from UNICEF, UNESCO and the World Bank was basedon information collected from nearly 150 nations between June and October.