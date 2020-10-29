Bangladesh keen to have enhanced economic ties with China

Bangladesh has laid importance on enhanced trade andinvestment cooperation with China amid growing interest among Chinese investorswho are willing to invest in Bangladesh.

"We are working very closely with the Chineseauthorities to know the need of the Chinese importers," while addressing avirtual dialogue titled “Bangladesh-China Development Cooperation: Experienceand Outlook” said M Shahriar Alam State Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Shahriar added there is an increasing interest of investmentin Bangladesh and investment will continue to increase in the exclusiveeconomic zone in Anwara upazila of Chattogram on 800 acres of land.

He restated Bangladesh's commitment on having closereconomic cooperation with China for mutual interest.

Mentioning to high level visits between the two countries,Shahriar said there will be more such high level visits once the COVID-19situation gets better.

On infrastructure issues, the State Minister said theinfrastructure gap will not be increasing rather it will be minimizing amidhuge works in place.

Vaccine diplomacy, Rohingya crisis, global initiatives likeBelt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) were also inconsideration.

Mahbub Uz Zaman, Bangladesh Ambassador to China, Li Jiming,Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh attended the programme, organised by Centrefor Policy Dialogue (CPD) as guests of honour.

Ambassador M Humayun Kabir, President, Bangladesh EnterpriseInstitute (BEI); Major General A N M Muniruzzaman, ndc, psc (Retd), President,Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS); Cheng Min,Professor, Institute for Bangladesh Studies, Yunnan Academy of Social Sciences,Kunming, China; and Dr Wang Shida, Deputy Director, China Academy ofContemporary International Relations, Institute of South Asian Studies,Beijing, China, made comments as panelists.

Professor Rehman Sobhan, Chairman, CPD chaired the dialogue.

Dr Fahmida Khatun, Executive Director, CPD delivered thewelcome remarks.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of Bangladesh-Chinadiplomatic ties.

The objective of the event was to review Bangladesh’seconomic connection with China and discuss the overall further bi-lateralpartnership through investment and trade.

Leave Your Comments