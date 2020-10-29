Russia permanently registers Favipiravir for COVID-19 treatment





A drug called Favipiravir used to treat COVID-19, has gainedpermanent registration in Russia, Russian Deputy Health Minister Viktor Fisenkosaid on Thursday, reports TASS.

No significant side effects of favipiravir recorded in Russia,Healthcare Ministry confirms .

He said "Following a sped-up procedure, we havegreenlit circulation of prevention drugs (vaccines), antiviral therapy drugs -Favipiravir, Remdesivir, and a drug used to mitigate a cytokine storm -Levilimab,", adding that Favipiravir has received a permanent registrationcertificate.

Earlier, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance inHealthcare informed that Russia had registered three drugs based onFavipiravir: Avifavir, Areplivir and Coronavirus.

The watchdog has not took any complaints of non-specificmotor disorders during the consumption of the drugs.

