Govt working to take Bangladesh to more dignified position: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said the governmenthas been working towards a goal to make Bangladesh economically self-dependentand brighten its image so that its people can move in the world stage withdignity as a victorious nation.

“We’re a victorious nation in the Liberation War. Why shouldthe victorious nation move around begging to others and bowing heads down toothers? The victorious nation will move across the world like a victoriousnation,” she said.

The Prime Minister was addressing virtually at a functionarranged to distribute the Independence Award 2020.

She joined the function held at the Osmani MemorialAuditorium in the city through a videoconference from her official residenceGanobhaban.

Eight renowned personalities and one organisation receivedthe ‘Independence Award 2020,’ the highest state honour given in recognition oftheir remarkable contributions to the nation.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Liberation War AffairsMinister AKM Mozammel Haque handed over the prestigious award to the awardeesand their relatives.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh had lost its potentials afterthe assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in1975.

Following the formation of the government after 21 years (ofthe assassination), her government started projecting the authentic history ofthe country’s independence before people, she said.

Remembering the dream of the Father of the Nation and thegreat sacrifices of millions of martyrs, Hasina said her government wants torebuild Bangladesh as a hunger- and poverty-free golden Bengal.

“We're running the State with the goals to take thehealthcare services to the doorsteps of people, to ensure education for all,improve the communication system, illuminate every house, providing everyhomeless and landless with a house, make the Bangladesh economicallyself-sufficient and enhance its self-dignity so that we can move with dignityin the world arena raising our heads high, standing on own feet, not lending ornot begging to anyone,” she said.

Hasina said Bangladesh has become a food-surplus countryattaining self-sufficiency in food production. “Alongside ensuring the foodsecurity, we’re now working to ensure nutrition security."

The Prime Minister said the government has been working tofulfill every basic demand stated in the Constitution.

Talking about the Covid-19 pandemic, she said the governmentis in its frantic efforts to protectpeople and their livelihood and accelerate the pace of economic development.

Hasina urged all to follow the health guidelines to protectthemselves saying that the resurgence in the Covid-19 infection is seen inEurope.

S he said the government has been taking all necessarypreparations and keep every district hospital ready to deal with the possiblesecond wave of Covid-19 in the country.

The Prime Minister congratulated the award recipients sayingthat they have made outstanding contributions to their respective fields,including medical, education and culture.

The award recipients are Jute and Textiles Minister GolamDastagir Gazi, Commander Abdur Rouf (posthumous), martyred intellectual andnovelist Md Anwar Pasha (posthumous) and Azizur Rahman for Independence andLiberation War; Prof Dr Md Obaidul Kabir Chowdhury and Prof Dr AKMA Muqtadirfor medical science; Kalipada Das and Ferdousi Mazumder for culture; andBharateswari Homes, a boarding school for girls in Mirzapur of Tangail, foreducation.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam conducted thefunction and read out the citations of the Independence Award recipients withtheir brief life sketches.

Dr AKMA Muqtadir, on behalf of the award recipients, spokeon the occasion.

On February 20 last, the government picked the renownedpersonalities and organisation for the highest state award in recognition oftheir outstanding contributions to their respective fields.

There is a tradition to hand over this prestigious award toits recipients on March 25, but this year it was not possible due to theoutbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Since 1977, Bangladesh has been recognising individuals and institutions with the awardevery year ahead of the Independence Day.

Ministers, the chiefs of the three services and members ofparliament were present at the function.

