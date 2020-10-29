Bangladesh's Media lacks freedom of expression: Fakhrul





BNP secretary general Mirza FakhrulIslam Alamgir on Thursday alleged that the media outlets in Bangladesh arebeing controlled by various laws, hampering the freedom of press.

“Unfortunately, media workers are underpressure now around the world. We’re noticing this pressure in Bangladesh ismuch greater as many journalists have been killed and persecuted only forpolitical reasons. They’ve been sent to jail on many occasions while mediaoutlets have been shut,” he said.

The BNP leader said, “Media outlets arebeing controlled to control democracy by making various laws that aren’tconducive to ensuring media freedom. We’re observing with sadness that thefreedom of press, freedom of expression and tolerance towards dissents havegradually been eliminated in Bangladesh.”

Fakhrul made the remarks whileinaugurating a rally of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) marking its silverjubilee.

He said their party believes that themedia can play the biggest role in democracy and overall socio-economicdevelopment of the country. "The more freedom of press will be strongerand independent in a country, the more democracy will be stronger there,” hesaid.

He said democracy has long been absentin Bangladesh. “We must ensure the freedom of press and independence of peoplehere. We believe in multi-party democracy, parliamentary democracy and freedomof press.”

The BNP leader said it is shameful forthe nation that 10 US senators wrote to the Trump administration to imposetargeted sanctions on "senior commanders" of Bangladesh's Rab forkilling more than 400 people extrajudicially.

He said it is not good for Bangladesh’simage that such issues are now getting the focus of the global community, onlybecause of the current political situation in the country.

Fakhrul greeted the DRU members on theoccasion of its silver jubilee and hailed the responsible role of the journalistsas the frontline worriers in the fight against coronavirus. “Many journalistsalso embraced death due to coronavirus. I pay respect to them and pray for thesalvation of their departed souls.

He appreciated the DRU for stayingunited for 25 years as an exceptional organisation of journalists by remainingout of the political divide. "The way the Dhaka Reporters' Unity has beencarrying out their work has undoubtedly shown a glimmer of hope for us. I hopethat DRU’s such character will remain intact and you’ll move forward to trulyserve democracy and people. “That should be your vow today.”

Later, the BNP leader inaugurated thecolourful rally.

Earlier, on October 25, Prime MinisterSheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the DRU’s silver jubilee celebrationprogrammes from her official residence Gonobhaban.

