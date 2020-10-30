Diner Sheshe





"While growing up, I had a tough time communicating with friends and even my parents. If I knew an answer, I didn't have the courage to say it aloud- 'What if I'm wrong?', 'What if everybody laughs?' I'd think. I'd wait for class to get over and then talk to the teacher. Maa would often ask me what was wrong, but I'd say nothing.





In 8th grade, I started journaling- I wrote about my friends, crushes; it was my release. Then in class 10, when my principal asked if I was interested in being head girl, I said, 'There are others who are better than me, I'm not the right choice.' But a week later, she chose me- I couldn't believe someone had taken a shot on me… to lead! But my own friends bad mouthed me. I saw their chats- 'She'll never be able to take on the responsibility', 'She's not worth it.'







Over time, I became more confident in class; I started reading about others who had difficulties with speaking or weren't allowed to voice themselves. I watched documentaries on women's rights- there was one about the Rohingya women being raped; it horrified me. For months, I read about it and felt a connection with those women. I started writing poetry to emote; my first one was on rape. So when I found out about a slam poetry competition, I signed up- I had to read my poem in front of 35 people; I was shaking with nervousness. At one point, I ran out.







During the Assam floods, I initiated a campaign called, 'Flood does not stop menstruation'. We wanted the Government to include sanitary napkins in ration kits. I even wrote to the Health Minister, but when no one responded, we spoke to NGOs and in 2 months, we've donated more than 10,000 pads. I honestly thought I'd never be able to lead anyone, but today I plan and initiate campaigns, talk to partners and volunteers and give speeches- I don't even prepare for my speeches anymore; I speak from my heart.



Humans of Bombay, Fb





