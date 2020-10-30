Worldwide waffling





Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) announced Saturday that she will vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's latest Supreme Court nominee. Murkowski, along with GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, said she opposed moving forward with filing a vacant Supreme Court seat just days away from the presidential election, expressing worry that it would politicize the institution and threaten its legitimacy.









BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "decided" on a time when India would be at war with Pakistan and China. A minister in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's cabinet, Swatantra Dev Singh made the remark during an event at the home of BJP's Sikanderpur MLA Sanjay Yadav.In a video clip of Swatantra Dev Singh's remarks, the BJP's UP chief draws parallels between the abrogation of Article 370, construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and the ongoing India-China military standoff in eastern Ladakh."Like the decisions on Ram Mandir and Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided when there would be war with Pakistan and China," news agency PTI quoted.









Italy is shutting its stadiums to fans again.A new government decree that will go into effect on Monday for at least a month eliminates the current rule allowing up to 1,000 spectators at stadiums for soccer games and other sports.The move is part of a series of new measures put into place after new virus cases in the country approached 20,000 over the past two days.Serie A was finished without fans last season during the restart. Then the government decided last month to allow a maximum of 1,000 spectators into stadiums. The new decree says professional games are allowed in outdoor venues "without fans in attendance."









In a few days from now, Apple will start selling the iPhone 12 Mini, the smallest flagship iPhone Cupertino has released in recent years. Starting at Rs 69,900, the iPhone 12 Mini has grabbed more headlines than any other iPhone in the iPhone 12 lineup. It makes us wonder why there is a craze for a 5.4-inch iPhone when the market has already moved to large-screen smartphones. Is Apple responding to consumer demand by launching the iPhone 12 Mini, or is there an untapped market for compact flagships that the competition failed to notice?"I expect the iPhone 12 Mini to be very popular," Ben Wood, chief of research at analyst firm CCS Insight, told indianexpress.com.



